Wife of Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor charged for voter fraud scheme

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The wife of a Woodbury County Supervisor has been arrested for her role in an alleged voter fraud scheme during the Iowa 2020 primary and general elections.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, 49-year-old Kim Phuong Taylor was arrested Thursday in Sioux City and had her initial court appearance. She is the wife of Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor.

Court documents say Kim Taylor was allegedly involved in a scheme to generate voters in the primary election in June 2020, when her husband was an unsuccessful candidate for Iowa’s 4th U.S. Congressional District, and in the 2020 general election, when her husband was a successful candidate for Woodbury County Supervisor.

Documents say Kim Taylor allegedly submitted or caused others to submit dozens of voter registrations, absentee ballot request forms, and absentee ballots containing false information. For example, Kim Taylor allegedly signed these documents for voters without their permission and told others that they could sign on behalf of relatives who were not present.

Authorities say voter registrations, absentee ballot request forms and absentee ballots require the signer to affirm that he or she was the person named in them.

Kim Taylor is charged with 26 counts of providing false information in registering and voting, 3 counts of fraudulent registration, and 23 counts of fraudulent voting. If convicted, she faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison for each count.

