Yankton EMS administrator and wife pass away same day from cancer

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Remember to tell your family you love them, that’s the message Trenton Hawkins wants to spread.

This comes after he lost both parents to cancer on the same day.

Steve Hawkins fifty-eight and Wendy Hawkins fifty-two were married and lived in Cody, Wyoming where they raised their three children, all who are now in their twenties.

In 2009 they moved to Yankton where Steve took a position as an EMS administrator.

There youngest son Trenton said while his father had battled cancer for nearly five years, his mother’s death was unexpected.

“My mom was diagnosed with breast cancer at the beginning of December and she passed away two weeks later so it all happened really fast and then my dad padded aways at the same time,” said Trenton Hawkins, son.

Less than twenty-four hours apart in the same hospital, Trenton says this is a testament to his parents love for each other.

“They were together, and they were loving each other and they made sure that each other knew it even at the end of the day they never went to bed angry. So, it was a love story, they both went because they couldn’t live without each other,” said Trenton.

Remarking on how proud he was of his dad’s career.

“One of the best jobs I would ever want in a dad, knowing how many lives he saved before he passed was one of the biggest and best things to think about,” said Trenton.

His coworkers remarking on his dedication to his job.

“He really was a hero; he fought a battle that not a lot of people have to fight in their lifetime and he still came into work as much as he could mostly on a daily basis,” said Troy Cowman, deputy ambulance administrator.

Reflecting on his love for family

“He loved to come in and come to work every day and do his job and he do a great job, but family was his priority,” said Cowman.

Their son saying it’s important to tell parents you love them.

“Make sure you let them know that you still love them at the end of the day, don’t go to bed mad, it’s not a healthy way to be make sure you love your parents,” said Trenton.

To donate to the Hawkins family, you can follow the link at https://www.gofundme.com/f/phufc-help-me-pay-for-my-parents-funeral?member=24037517&sharetype=teams&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer

