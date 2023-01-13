Another morning with dense fog, but we will see some warmer temperatures today.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Friday, Siouxland. This morning, we are starting off with some foggy conditions and cold temperatures across the region. Temperatures are in the mid- to low-teens across Siouxland, with some spots sitting in the single digits. Wind chills are also being reported in eastern Siouxland, where the wind is still gusting up to 15 miles per hour. Wind chills are in the single digits, with some even falling below zero.

When it comes to the fog this Friday morning, it is mainly in our western counties, into Nebraska and South Dakota. This is due to the calm winds, and once the wind calms down in eastern Siouxland, the fog will begin to move eastward. So, right now, we have a Dense Fog Advisory in effect for portions of northern Iowa, all of our South Dakota counties, and portions of our Nebraska counties. This advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. this morning, but this fog could stick around until the early parts of the afternoon.

Today, we dealt with foggy conditions this morning, but this afternoon is looking nice. We will have highs that climb into the upper 20s and low 30s across Siouxland. The wind will be calm today as it will start to come out of the south at up to 10 miles per hour. Clouds will stick around today, but we could see some partly cloudy skies in parts of the region this afternoon.

Tonight, clouds will be sticking around, but overnight we will see our clouds move out of the region as our wind will start to get breezy out of the south up to 15 miles per hour. Also, overnight, our temperatures will actually increase, with overnight lows getting into the 20s and teens.

Heading into the weekend, we will see highs in the upper 30s and low 40s, but it will be breezy this weekend with wind out of the south and southeast up to 20 to 25 miles per hour. Then Sunday night into Monday, we have a chance to see some rain and snow showers. This will all depend on how far north this system stays and the temperatures.

Next week looks to be an active one, with multiple chances of seeing some snow.

All the details are in the attached video, and the latest details coming up on News 4 at Noon!

