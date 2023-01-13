DV boys stay undefeated, Wolverine girls top stars, Black Raiders hang on against Bulldogs
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -GBB
North Union 49 West Hancock 29 F
Cherokee 74 East Sac County 54 F
S.C. East 61 Le Mars 56 F
Sibley-Ocheyedan 59 MOC-FV 50 F
S.C. West 64 S.C. North 47 F
Remsen St. Mary’s 57 West Sioux 37 F
Niobrara-Verdigre 60 Wynot 58 F
CMBB
Michigan 84 Iowa 93 F/OT
North Dakota 63 Nebraska-Omaha 69 F
BBB
Unity Christian 57 Gehlen Catholic 56 F
Dakota Valley 86 Hartington CC 64 F
Sibley-Ocheyedan 52 MOC-FV 90 F
Pocahontas Area 45 Sioux Central 85 F
Niobrara-Verdigre 51 Wynot 77 F
NBA
Boston 109 Brooklyn 98 F
Milwaukee 102 Miami 108 F
Oklahoma City 133 Philadelphia 114 F
Charlotte 114 Toronto 124 F
NHL
Ottawa 3 Arizona 1 3
Seattle 3 Boston 0 F
Winnipeg 4 Buffalo 2 F
Carolina 6 Columbus 2 F
Toronto 1 Detroit 4 F
Nashville 3 Montreal 4 F
Minnesota 3 NY Islanders 1 F
Dallas 1 NY Rangers 2 F/OT
Calgary 4 St. Louis 1 F
Vancouver 4 Tampa Bay 5 F
Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.