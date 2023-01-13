DV boys stay undefeated, Wolverine girls top stars, Black Raiders hang on against Bulldogs

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -GBB

North Union 49 West Hancock 29 F

Cherokee 74 East Sac County 54 F

S.C. East 61 Le Mars 56 F

Sibley-Ocheyedan 59 MOC-FV 50 F

S.C. West 64 S.C. North 47 F

Remsen St. Mary’s 57 West Sioux 37 F

Niobrara-Verdigre 60 Wynot 58 F

CMBB

Michigan 84 Iowa 93 F/OT

North Dakota 63 Nebraska-Omaha 69 F

BBB

Unity Christian 57 Gehlen Catholic 56 F

Dakota Valley 86 Hartington CC 64 F

Sibley-Ocheyedan 52 MOC-FV 90 F

Pocahontas Area 45 Sioux Central 85 F

Niobrara-Verdigre 51 Wynot 77 F

NBA

Boston 109 Brooklyn 98 F

Milwaukee 102 Miami 108 F

Oklahoma City 133 Philadelphia 114 F

Charlotte 114 Toronto 124 F

NHL

Ottawa 3 Arizona 1 3

Seattle 3 Boston 0 F

Winnipeg 4 Buffalo 2 F

Carolina 6 Columbus 2 F

Toronto 1 Detroit 4 F

Nashville 3 Montreal 4 F

Minnesota 3 NY Islanders 1 F

Dallas 1 NY Rangers 2 F/OT

Calgary 4 St. Louis 1 F

Vancouver 4 Tampa Bay 5 F

