Iowa Gov. Reynolds sworn in during ceremony Friday

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds pushes school choice plan as part of “comprehensive education reform”
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds pushes school choice plan as part of “comprehensive education reform”
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds is now officially sworn in for her second term.

Voters reelected her in the November midterms last year.

She was sworn in during a ceremony in Des Moines Friday morning.

It comes after she laid out her plans for Iowa during her Condition of the State on Tuesday.

In the yearly speech, one of Reynold’s big topics was her school voucher program.

She calls it “school choice.” The state would contribute $7,598 to pay for private schooling. That’s the same amount the state provides for each student attending a public school.

Critics say this takes needed dollars from public education - which is where more than 90% of Iowa’s children learn.

The Governor also proposed making changes to Iowa’s laws regarding medical malpractice. She believes that the current situation is making it harder for Iowans to find maternity care.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wife of Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor charged for voter fraud scheme
Driver killed in two-vehicle accident in Ida County, IA
Generic grain bin image
Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office responds to grain bin incident
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Matt Breen and Brandon Martin.
KTIV announces leadership promotions in newsroom

Latest News

A record number of delegates came to the 2022 South Dakota GOP convention to have a hand in...
SD GOP leadership wants convention process significantly altered
Delegates from across South Dakota converged on the Ramkota in Watertown to vote on who the...
Upper South Dakota Republican Party leadership wants convention process changed
The South Dakota State Capitol Building in Pierre.
State Senate passes legislation to clarify workforce housing bill from 2022
School lockers, courtesy: MGN
Nebraska senators introduce ‘Parental Bill of Rights’