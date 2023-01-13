Officials finalize process for filling vacant Woodbury County Supervisor seat

By Dean Welte
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - On Thursday, the committee that will appoint a Supervisor to Woodbury County’s 3rd District met to finalize guidelines for selection.

During this afternoon’s meeting, the committee - made up of County Attorney James Loomis, County Treasurer Tina Bertrand, and County Auditor Pat Gill - finalized the rules for the interview process.

There are currently 10 applicants, 8 republican and 2 no party. The application for appointment is due on Jan. 18 and must be hand-delivered to the Woodbury County Auditor’s office. From there a public interview process will begin.

“The interview process will be held on Jan. 23rd throughout the day. that will give them an opportunity to give a five-minute presentation and give each committee member three minutes to ask the applicants questions. that whole process will be open to the public,” said Loomis.

After the committee interviews the candidates on the 23rd, they will hold meetings on their votes for each candidate on the 24th. The new member would then be sworn in later that day at the board of supervisors meeting.

