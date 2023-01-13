No injuries reported after house fire on Sioux City’s Market Street

A fire was reported on Market Street Friday, Jan. 13.
By Dean Welte
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - No injuries are being reported after a structure fire near Cook Park in Sioux City.

According to Sioux City Fire Rescue, crews were sent out to 504 Market Street at about 1:15 p.m. on Friday. When firefighters got there, both the first and second floors of the house were engulfed in flames.

Firefighters could not go into the building immediately due to the intensity of the flames but were able to quickly get it under control so they could enter and investigate.

Authorities say the building had no occupants because it had been red-tagged for months and the electricity has been turned off.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation. Police say one possibility is someone was in the house who shouldn’t have been and they may have started the fire, either by accident or on purpose.

PREVIOUS

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Friday afternoon firefighters in Sioux City were sent out to a structure fire on Market Street.

The fire was called in at about 1:15 p.m. and crews were sent to 504 Market Street, which is right by Cook Park.

A large amount of smoke can be seen coming from a two-story house with multiple crews dealing with the fire.

No word yet on any injuries. Initial reports suggest that the building was red-tagged.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.

