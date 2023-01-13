Sioux City schools should have finalists for superintendent by Jan. 19

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Community School District said its Board of Directors have finished their interview of the semi-finalists for the district’s next superintendent.

The district said it will announce the two finalists next week on Thursday, Jan. 19. This will be followed by a community forum with the candidates on Wednesday, Jan. 25. This forum will allow the public an opportunity to submit questions and hear directly from each candidate.

Stay tuned to KTIV News 4 for the latest updates on SCCSD's search for a new superintendent.

