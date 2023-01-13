Sioux City schools should have finalists for superintendent by Jan. 19

Sioux City Community Schools Logo
Sioux City Community Schools Logo(SCCSD)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Community School District said its Board of Directors have finished their interview of the semi-finalists for the district’s next superintendent.

The district said it will announce the two finalists next week on Thursday, Jan. 19. This will be followed by a community forum with the candidates on Wednesday, Jan. 25. This forum will allow the public an opportunity to submit questions and hear directly from each candidate.

