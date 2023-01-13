Siouxlander gets award for efforts against human trafficking

Sister Shirley Fineran of Sioux City gets award for her work against human trafficking.
Sister Shirley Fineran of Sioux City gets award for her work against human trafficking.(Iowa Secretary of State)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate presented awards on behalf of the Iowa Network Against Human Trafficking to outstanding community members combating human trafficking across the state.

On Thursday, among those awarded was Sister Shirley Fineran with Lila Mae’s House in Siouxland. These awards were given to those who distinguished themselves in the fight against human trafficking.

Gov. Reynolds signed a proclamation in recognition of Human Trafficking and Prevention Month which was also presented at the event.

