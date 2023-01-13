US renames 5 places that used racist slur for a Native woman

By Trisha Ahmed
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - The U.S. Department of the Interior has renamed five places in California, North Dakota, Tennessee, and Texas that previously included a racist term for a Native American woman.

Thursday’s changes come as part of a yearlong process in which the historically offensive word “squaw” has been removed from the names of geographic sites across the country. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland says in a statement that “words matter,” particularly as the agency works to make these sites accessible and welcoming to people of all backgrounds. She calls the term in question “harmful.”

