Warmer weather finally returning for the weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It took much of the day to do it, but some sun finally started returning Friday afternoon although temperatures still stayed very much on the cool side.

Temperatures won’t fall much tonight as they’ll stay nearly steady in the upper teens and lower 20s with a little patchy fog possibly developing in northern Siouxland.

Saturday will bring back some of the warmth we’ve been missing out on these past couple of day with highs close to 40 although it will be breezy with a south wind at 15 to 25 miles per hour.

Sunday will give us quite a few clouds but it will stay mild with highs in the low 40s and it won’t be as windy as what we see on Saturday.

A system is going to bring rain chances to us from Sunday night into Monday with maybe even a bit of snow mixing in later in the day on Monday, especially in western Siouxland with highs in the upper 30s.

Will there be more chances of precipitation as we head through the rest of our next workweek.

I’ll have a complete look at your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

