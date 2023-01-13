WATCH: Woodbury County Auditor holds news conference on voter fraud indictment

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill spoke to the media Friday morning about the more than 50 voter fraud allegations against the wife of Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor.

According to a press release, 49-year-old Kim Phuong Taylor was arrested in what the Justice Department calls a scheme to generate votes in the 2020 primary when her husband, Jeremy Taylor, ran unsuccessfully for Congress, and the 2020 General Election when Jeremy was elected to the board of supervisors.

Investigators accused Kim Taylor of submitting or causing others to submit dozens of voter registrations, absentee ballot request forms and absentee ballots containing false information.

During the news conference, Gill addressed the allegations. He said back in the 2020 primaries he was informed of at least two voters that said their votes were submitted without their knowledge. He was also informed of at least two voters who said their votes were submitted without their knowledge. He was also informed by precinct workers of a series of ballots that seemed suspicious.

“What they had was a stack of ballots there that were written in, and this is the first time I have ever seen this, that you could tell by looking at them that that they were all filled out by the same person,” said Gill. “That was my read on it.”

Gill said he eventually reached out to the FBI and an investigation began. Following that investigation, Kim Taylor faces 26 counts of providing false information in registering and voting, 3 counts of fraudulent registration, and 23 counts of fraudulent voting. She could face up to five years in prison on each count. Jeremy Taylor has not been charged.

You can watch Gill’s full news conference below.

