2 drivers in hospital after head-on collision on Military Rd.

By Nick Reis
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City Fire Officials and Police responded to a report of a head-on collision Saturday afternoon.

The crash took place at around 3:00 P.M. on Military Rd. in Sioux City.

Two drivers were taken to the hospital following the accident.

No information has been released yet on the conditions and identities of the drivers, or the cause of the collision.

Stay tuned to KTIV for additional details and updates.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead after northwest Iowa house fire
Sioux City Community Schools Logo
Former Sioux City Schools Superintendent Dr. Gausman suing school district, board members
Wife of Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor charged for voter fraud scheme
25-year-old Francisco Tapia of Remsen, Iowa was arrested for a Sioux City stabbing incident.
Update: Suspect arrested after early morning Sioux City stabbing that left one man with life-threatening injuries
Generic grain bin image
Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office responds to grain bin incident

Latest News

Sioux County New K9
25-year-old Francisco Tapia of Remsen, Iowa was arrested for a Sioux City stabbing incident.
Floyd Blvd Stabbing
Military Rd. Collision
25-year-old Francisco Tapia of Remsen, Iowa was arrested for a Sioux City stabbing incident.
Update: Suspect arrested after early morning Sioux City stabbing that left one man with life-threatening injuries