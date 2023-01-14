2 drivers in hospital after head-on collision on Military Rd.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City Fire Officials and Police responded to a report of a head-on collision Saturday afternoon.

The crash took place at around 3:00 P.M. on Military Rd. in Sioux City.

Two drivers were taken to the hospital following the accident.

No information has been released yet on the conditions and identities of the drivers, or the cause of the collision.

