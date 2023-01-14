5-year-old crushed by tree during severe weather, sheriff’s office says

A 5-year-old is the first confirmed death during severe weather impacting north Georgia this week. (Source: WANF)
By Alexandra Parker and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Georgia authorities say a 5-year-old boy has died after severe weather impacted the northern part of the state this week.

According to the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, the child was in a car with their mother near Highway 36 when a tree fell on the vehicle.

Authorities said the mother was also injured in the incident and taken to the hospital.

Resident Michael Livery and his brother told WANF that they tried to help the family in the crushed car.

According to the sheriff, the woman and her child were less than a mile away from their home.

Several residents shared they were heartbroken that they couldn’t do more to help save the child.

Authorities did not immediately identify the family involved.

