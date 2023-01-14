Deadline is here to register, vaccinate pets

By Clayton Anderson
Published: Jan. 13, 2023
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The 2023 deadline is here for pets to be registered with the city, vaccinated, spayed and neutered.

The vaccination clinic set for Wednesday, Jan. 18 is filling up fast and there will be two additional vaccination clinics in February.

It is critical that licenses are obtained before March first as a $15 penalty will be added to each license fee. After April first a $25 fee will be added.

Cindy Rarrat with Sioux City Animal Adoption said many pets aren’t registered.

We try and get everything that comes in, that is not claimed by their owners spayed and neutered before they go home, we want to cut down on the over pet population, which is why we have the problem that we do,” said Rarrat.

The shelter currently has almost twice as many pets as they would usually expect. People are encouraged to call 712-224-7387 for more information on licenses.

