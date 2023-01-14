Former Sioux City Schools Superintendent Dr. Gausman suing school district, board members

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Community School District is facing a lawsuit. Former Sioux City Superintendent Paul Gausman filed a lawsuit on Jan. 11, 2023 against the district and several of its school board members.

According to Iowa court documents, the lawsuit is against Dan Greenwell, Jan George, Taylor Goodvin and Bob Michaelson.

The lawsuit is centered around two separate meetings where Gausman said each board member violated the Iowa Open Meetings Law and the court should remove the four board members from office. In Gausman’s claim, the board held special meetings in a closed session to discuss Gausman and his qualifications. The board then, according to court documents, proposed a complaint against him to be filed with the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners. The suit filed says Gausman did not consent to the closed session and they did notify him of either meeting, which Gausman claims violates the Open Meetings Law under the state of Iowa resulting, he believes, in illegal meetings.

This filing comes after Dan Greenwell made ethics complaints, which accused Gausman of alleged bribery during his employment as superintendent. Greenwell stated in the complaint to the Code of Professional Conduct and Ethics that Gausman violated other laws.

In the lawsuit, Gausman says he wants the Iowa Board of Educational Examiner to dismiss the complaints filed against him. The other board members Perla Alacron-Flory, Monique Scarlett and Bernie Scolaro were allegedly in the board meetings cited in the lawsuit, but they are not named as defendants.

Gausman was the Sioux City Community School District superintendent for 14 years. He recently left the position and is now a school superintendent in Lincoln, Nebraska.

This is a Developing Story. Stay tuned to KTIV News 4 for our continuing coverage.

