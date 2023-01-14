SCPD: Man suffers life-threatening stabbing injuries in Sioux City early this morning

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) Sioux City Police say a man suffered life-threatening stabbing injuries in Sioux City around 6:00 A.M. this morning.

Police said the man was stabbed multiple times in the 2700 block of Floyd Boulevard and was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Around 9:55 A.M., police say they located a man matching a male suspect in the case sleeping in a vehicle that wasn’t his in the 1500 block of 23rd Street.

Police arrested 25-year-old Francisco J. Tapia of Remsen, Iowa on numerous charges including attempted murder and willful injury resulting in serious injury.

Police did not release the victim’s name and the investigation is ongoing.

