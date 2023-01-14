SportsFource Extra: A Showdown on Friday the 13th

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s Friday the 13th, but there was no spooky business when it came to the basketball court.

This week brought top teams trying to bounce back from a loss, and others looking to continue to build up their momentum.

Girls Basketball Scores:

Oakland-Craig 67 Lyons-Decatur NE 9 F

SCOTUS Cent. Cath. 46 Battle Creek 36 F

Niobrara-Verdigre 50 Elkhorn Valley 43 F

Tekamah 41 Madison 15 F

South Sioux City 63 Omaha NW 48 F

Sioux Central 72 SE Valley 48 F

Plainview 58 Bloomfield 42 F

Elgin/Pope John 59 Staurt 29 F

Niobrara-Verdigre 50 Elkhorn Valley 43 F

So. Cent. Calhoun 70 Alta-Aurelia 57 F

Bishop Heelan 65 CBAL 39 F

Sibley-Ocheyedan 51 Boyden-Hull 26 F

Sgt. Bluff-Luton 64 CBAL 18 F

Ponca 44 Elk Point-Jefferson 38 F

Sioux Center 62 George-Little Rock 45 F

Homer 49 Hartington-N’castle 37 F

Unity Christian 62 Hinton 55 F

Clarkson-Leigh 49 Humphrey St. Francis 36 F

Woodbury Central 18 Kingsley-Pierson 66 F

Tekamah-Herman 41 Madison 15 F

Wayne 46 Norfolk Catholic 36 F

Central Lyon 69 Okoboji 39 F

Wausa 37 Osmond 24 F

Hartington CC 41 Pierce 32 F

Westwood 68 River Valley 30 F

West Lyon 52 Rock Valley 51 F

Western Christian 49 S.C. East 38 F

MOC-FV 69 Sheldon 43 F

George-Little Rock 45 Sioux Center 62 F

MVAOCOU 73 Siouxland Christian 28 F

East Sac County 27 SL St. Mary’s 41 F

Laurel-Conc/Cole. 70 Walthill 45 F

Newell-Fonda 79 West Bend-Mallard 27 F

Wynot 50 Winnebago 29 F

Howells-Dodge 38 Wisner-Pilger 33 F

Boys Basketball Scores:

Oakland-Craig 52 Lyons-Decatur Northeast 37 F

Boyden-Hull 74 Sibley Ocheyedan 43 F

Wausa 53 Osmond-Randolph 31 F

West Harrison 77 Boyer Valley 30 F

Bishop Heelan 59 CBAL 56 F

Sgt. Bluff-Luton 56 CBTJ 46 F

Stuart 52 Elgin/Pope John 50 F/OT

Summerland 43 Holy Family 42 F

Hartington-N’castle 57 Homer 24 F

Clarkson-Leigh 50 Humphrey St. Fran. 43 F

Elkhorn Valley 67 Niobrara-Verdigre 24 F

Hartington CC 42 Pierce 37 F

GTRA 70 Pocahontas Area 31 F

Elk Point-Jefferson 54 Ponca 46 F

Harris-Lake Park 35 Remsen St. Mary’s 46 F

West Lyon 52 Rock Valley 51 F

Le Mars 46 S.C. East 60 F

George-Little Rock 51 Sioux Center 65 F

Alta-Aurelia 39 So. Central Calhoun 59 F

Madison 58 Tekamah-Herman 33 F

Akron-Westfield 59 Trinity Christian 46 F

Laurel-Conc/Cole. 65 Walthill 44 F

Newell-Fonda 82 West Bend-Mallard 50 F

River Valley 47 Westwood 67 F

Howells-Dodge 62 Wisner-Pilger 31 F

Kingsley-Pierson 64 Woodbury Central 27 F

Winnebago 76 Wynot 66 F

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.