SportsFource Extra: A Showdown on Friday the 13th
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s Friday the 13th, but there was no spooky business when it came to the basketball court.
This week brought top teams trying to bounce back from a loss, and others looking to continue to build up their momentum.
Girls Basketball Scores:
Oakland-Craig 67 Lyons-Decatur NE 9 F
SCOTUS Cent. Cath. 46 Battle Creek 36 F
Niobrara-Verdigre 50 Elkhorn Valley 43 F
Tekamah 41 Madison 15 F
South Sioux City 63 Omaha NW 48 F
Sioux Central 72 SE Valley 48 F
Plainview 58 Bloomfield 42 F
Elgin/Pope John 59 Staurt 29 F
So. Cent. Calhoun 70 Alta-Aurelia 57 F
Bishop Heelan 65 CBAL 39 F
Sibley-Ocheyedan 51 Boyden-Hull 26 F
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 64 CBAL 18 F
Ponca 44 Elk Point-Jefferson 38 F
Sioux Center 62 George-Little Rock 45 F
Homer 49 Hartington-N’castle 37 F
Unity Christian 62 Hinton 55 F
Clarkson-Leigh 49 Humphrey St. Francis 36 F
Woodbury Central 18 Kingsley-Pierson 66 F
Tekamah-Herman 41 Madison 15 F
Wayne 46 Norfolk Catholic 36 F
Central Lyon 69 Okoboji 39 F
Wausa 37 Osmond 24 F
Hartington CC 41 Pierce 32 F
Westwood 68 River Valley 30 F
West Lyon 52 Rock Valley 51 F
Western Christian 49 S.C. East 38 F
MOC-FV 69 Sheldon 43 F
MVAOCOU 73 Siouxland Christian 28 F
East Sac County 27 SL St. Mary’s 41 F
Laurel-Conc/Cole. 70 Walthill 45 F
Newell-Fonda 79 West Bend-Mallard 27 F
Wynot 50 Winnebago 29 F
Howells-Dodge 38 Wisner-Pilger 33 F
Boys Basketball Scores:
Oakland-Craig 52 Lyons-Decatur Northeast 37 F
Boyden-Hull 74 Sibley Ocheyedan 43 F
Wausa 53 Osmond-Randolph 31 F
West Harrison 77 Boyer Valley 30 F
Bishop Heelan 59 CBAL 56 F
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 56 CBTJ 46 F
Stuart 52 Elgin/Pope John 50 F/OT
Summerland 43 Holy Family 42 F
Hartington-N’castle 57 Homer 24 F
Clarkson-Leigh 50 Humphrey St. Fran. 43 F
Elkhorn Valley 67 Niobrara-Verdigre 24 F
Hartington CC 42 Pierce 37 F
GTRA 70 Pocahontas Area 31 F
Elk Point-Jefferson 54 Ponca 46 F
Harris-Lake Park 35 Remsen St. Mary’s 46 F
West Lyon 52 Rock Valley 51 F
Le Mars 46 S.C. East 60 F
George-Little Rock 51 Sioux Center 65 F
Alta-Aurelia 39 So. Central Calhoun 59 F
Madison 58 Tekamah-Herman 33 F
Akron-Westfield 59 Trinity Christian 46 F
Laurel-Conc/Cole. 65 Walthill 44 F
Newell-Fonda 82 West Bend-Mallard 50 F
River Valley 47 Westwood 67 F
Howells-Dodge 62 Wisner-Pilger 31 F
Kingsley-Pierson 64 Woodbury Central 27 F
Winnebago 76 Wynot 66 F
