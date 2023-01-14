A warm weekend could end with showers for Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We saw a gorgeous start to our weekend this Saturday with temperatures reaching into the upper 30s and low 40s across the area.

Tonight, we can expect temperatures to dip into the upper 20s and low 30s under mostly cloudy skies, and breezy winds out of the south between 15 to 20 mph, gusting up to 35 mph.

Partly sunny skies welcome us on Sunday with even warmer conditions as temperatures reach into the low 40s, and winds calm slightly out of the southeast between 10 and 15 mph.

By Sunday night clouds roll into the area and bring with them a chance for some overnight showers as temperatures remain steady in the upper 30s.

These showers continue into our holiday on Monday, with a slight chance of these showers turning to a wintry mix, especially in northern portions of Siouxland, and highs remain in the upper 30s.

By Monday night, these showers could turn more into a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow by evening hours, and lows cool to the mid 20s.

Tuesday starts off cloudy, but skies clear by afternoon and temperatures rise to the low 30s.

Clouds roll back into the area by midweek on Wednesday, but temperatures remain in the low 30s.

On Wednesday evening we could see some snow showers across the area as temperatures drop to the low 20s.

By Thursday these snow showers clear allowing for partly sunny skies by the afternoon and temperatures in the low 30s.

Friday brings in mostly cloudy skies to our area as temperatures get into the low 30s.

