Breaking News: Sioux City Police are investigating a shooting near 33rd and Nebraska Streets

Woman injured in shooting at 33rd and Nebraska Street according to Sioux City Police.(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 11:40 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) Sioux City Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 10:30P.M. at 3319 Nebraska Street. Police said they responded to a domestic disturbance and a woman was suffering from a gunshot wound at the location.

Police have a suspect in custody but haven’t released the names or conditions of the individuals involved at this time. We will continue to follow this breaking news story and bring you the very latest as it becomes available.

