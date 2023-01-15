Morningside men and women put a hault on the Doane Tigers

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Morningside Mustangs basketball teams have continued to build up momentum this season.

The men and women are both riding off win streaks as they return home to host the Doane Tigers. The Morningside men also came in ranked #20 in the latest NAIA Coaches Top 25 Poll.

Men’s College Basketball Scores:

Morningside 76 Doane 62 F

Dordt 82 Briar Cliff 75 F

Northwestern 87 Midland 66 F

Wayne State 72 University of Mary 52 F

Wartburg College 83 Buena Vista University 80 F

South Dakota St. 82 South Dakota 64 F

Creighton 73 #19 Providence 67 F

Women’s College Basketball Scores:

Morningside 78 Doane 63 F

Dordt 87 Briar Cliff 77 F

Northwestern 84 Midland 51 F

University of Mary 56 Wayne State 49 F

Wartburg College 85 BVU 66 F

South Dakota St. 118 South Dakota 59 F

Ohio State 76 Nebraska 67 F

Creighton 75 Butler 56 F

