Musketeers fight back in third period before falling to Fargo in a 2-1 battle

The Musketeers salute their fans after falling 2-1 to the Fargo Force on Saturday night
The Musketeers salute their fans after falling 2-1 to the Fargo Force on Saturday night(KTIV)
By Amber Salas
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s a long hockey season, but the Sioux City Musketeers are starting to pick up some momentum at just the right time.

The Musketeers had a dominant 7-0 shutout win over Sioux Falls last week, followed by a 4-1 win at Omaha on Friday.

The Musketeers returned home to the Tyson Events Center on Saturday night for a tough test as they host the Fargo Force, who currently sit in the top spot in the Western Conference.

Starting off in the second period, Fargo comes driving in leading to a one timer from Bret Link that slides past Kochendorfer to give the Force a 2-0 lead.

The Musketeers would keep knocking with good chances. Sam Deckhut would launch the one timer slapshot of his own but it’s a nice save by Fargo goalie Anton Castro.

The Musketeers would keep gaining some momentum again setting up Max Strand to take another shot right up front but it’s another save by Castro.

To the third period, Muskies keep firing at those chances, get the rebound and its Ben Doran to find the back of the net to put the Musketeers on the board.

But Fargo would hold on for the win 2-1.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead after northwest Iowa house fire
Sioux City Community Schools Logo
Former Sioux City Schools Superintendent Dr. Gausman suing school district, board members
25-year-old Francisco Tapia of Remsen, Iowa was arrested for a Sioux City stabbing incident.
Update: Suspect arrested after early morning Sioux City stabbing that left one man with life-threatening injuries
Wife of Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor charged for voter fraud scheme
Generic grain bin image
Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office responds to grain bin incident

Latest News

The Morningside men huddle up before tipping off against Doane
Morningside men and women put a hault on the Doane Tigers
The West Lyon Wildcats hype each other up before their game against Rock Valley.
SportsFource Extra: A Showdown on Friday the 13th
Jaxon Hennies gets a high five after burying a three near the end of the first quarter in the...
DV boys stay undefeated, Wolverine girls top stars, Black Raiders hang on against Bulldogs
Players react after Alexis Spier's desperation heave tickles the twine in Morningside's victory...
Morningside takes down Hastings, Northwestern sweeps Mount Marty