Musketeers fight back in third period before falling to Fargo in a 2-1 battle

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s a long hockey season, but the Sioux City Musketeers are starting to pick up some momentum at just the right time.

The Musketeers had a dominant 7-0 shutout win over Sioux Falls last week, followed by a 4-1 win at Omaha on Friday.

The Musketeers returned home to the Tyson Events Center on Saturday night for a tough test as they host the Fargo Force, who currently sit in the top spot in the Western Conference.

Starting off in the second period, Fargo comes driving in leading to a one timer from Bret Link that slides past Kochendorfer to give the Force a 2-0 lead.

The Musketeers would keep knocking with good chances. Sam Deckhut would launch the one timer slapshot of his own but it’s a nice save by Fargo goalie Anton Castro.

The Musketeers would keep gaining some momentum again setting up Max Strand to take another shot right up front but it’s another save by Castro.

To the third period, Muskies keep firing at those chances, get the rebound and its Ben Doran to find the back of the net to put the Musketeers on the board.

But Fargo would hold on for the win 2-1.

