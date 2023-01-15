Police: Thieves steal Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s $100K truck

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson meets with reporters following an NFL football game...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson meets with reporters following an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Jan. 8, 2023.(AP Photo/Don Wright)
By Alec Sapolin and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Authorities in Ohio say a truck belonging to Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was stolen from an area dealership.

WOIO reports that Watson’s truck, a Dodge Ram TRX, was one of five cars stolen from a Mercedes-Benz dealership in North Olmsted on Saturday.

According to North Olmsted Police Department Sgt. Matt Beck, thieves broke into the dealership and took keys to the vehicles before driving off.

Police said that Watson’s truck is valued at more than $100,000. It was at the dealership for maintenance.

Authorities said the truck was located later in the day abandoned in a ditch near Interstate 480.

According to Sgt. Beck, officers were able to also locate two of the other stolen vehicles.

Police said no immediate arrests have been made in the case.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead after northwest Iowa house fire
Sioux City Community Schools Logo
Former Sioux City Schools Superintendent Dr. Gausman suing school district, board members
Wife of Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor charged for voter fraud scheme
25-year-old Francisco Tapia of Remsen, Iowa was arrested for a Sioux City stabbing incident.
Update: Suspect arrested after early morning Sioux City stabbing that left one man with life-threatening injuries
Generic grain bin image
Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office responds to grain bin incident

Latest News

Sioux County New K9
25-year-old Francisco Tapia of Remsen, Iowa was arrested for a Sioux City stabbing incident.
Floyd Blvd Stabbing
Military Rd. Collision
Floodwaters cover South Davis Rd. near Salinas in Monterey County, Calif., as the Salinas River...
Storm-battered California gets more wind, rain and snow