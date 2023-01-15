Showers headed for Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We had a very springlike day across Siouxland as temperatures rose to the upper 30s and low 40s, while a couple of sprinkles fell in southern portions of Siouxland.

Tonight, showers may move into our area, likely late into overnight hours and temperatures remain warm, in the mid to upper 30s.

For MLK Day Monday we can expect these showers to continue into the morning as with highs in the upper 30s, dropping as we get into afternoon hours. We may even hear a rumble of thunder as these showers pass over, and winds will likely be breezy out of the northwest, 15 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph as the system passes through.

By Monday night, showers persist, and we may see these showers transition into a rain snow mix as temperatures drop to the mid 20s.

Mostly cloudy skies start our Tuesday, but clear to partly sunny afternoon hours, allowing temperatures to return to the low 30s.

Clouds roll back into the area by Tuesday night as lows level off in the low 20s.

Mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday bring us a chance of seeing some snow showers by the afternoon and highs get up to around 30 degrees.

Snow showers may continue into Wednesday night and temperatures drop to the low 20s.

Partly sunny skies welcome us on our Thursday, but highs are a bit cooler in the upper 20s.

By Friday clouds return to the area becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon as temperatures remain cooler in the upper 20s.

