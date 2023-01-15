Sioux County Sheriff’s Department welcomes new K9 member

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux County Sheriff’s office welcomed a furry new member to their staff earlier this month.

Rocky is the station’s newest and only K9 member.

He’s a German short haired pointer and came to Siouxland from Holland.

He trained at I-80 K9 for the past couple months before coming to the station, and although he’s still a puppy, he’s ready to go.

”I trained with him for the last 10 days,” said Agustin Martinez, deputy and K9 handler for the Sioux County Sheriff’s Department. “He’s about a year and 3 months right now, and he’s ready to rock, he’s ready to work.”

Rocky is known as a single purpose dog, and for him, that purpose is to find illegal drugs and help clean up the community.

However, he’ll also play an important role in community outreach.

”PR is a huge thing,” said Martinez. “We are big supporters of the schools in the area, and he’ll be a great tool to take to that. And then also, you know, taking drugs off the street, he’s also another tool that we can use to do that, do our job.”

Rocky will work at the station until he eventually retires once his health no longer enables him to work.

So far, he’s been living with Martinez, and Martinez says that he’s been getting along great with his other pups.

