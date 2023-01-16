Big Brothers Big Sisters looks to end years long backlog with community event

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - “Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland” has a two-to-three year waiting list for some of their kids.

The organization hopes an event on Thursday -- as part of National Mentoring Month-- will lead more adults to join the program. Big Brothers Big Sisters matches “littles”-- kids age 6-to-13, with adults, the “bigs.”

But there’s a big backlog right now, with some “littles” waiting years to be matched to a “big”. The organization will host an event this Thursday at Cone Park in an effort to clear that backlog.

”And they go out into the community, or they mentor in schools, four hours a month. So it’s not a lot of time actually to make a significant impact on a young child’s life,” said Kristie Arlt, the executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland.

The event, on Thursday, runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Cone Park. The gathering is for current members of the program, and those who want to learn more.

”I’ve grown up here in Siouxland, and one thing this community does is step up when people are in need. And we have a waiting list a large waiting list of kids waiting for a positive impact in their life. So I would encourage people just to go to an orientation, learn what it takes,” said Arlt.

If you would like to attend Thursday’s event, Big Brothers Big Sisters asks you call ahead at (712) 239-9890.

