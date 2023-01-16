Coaches Corner: Wayne State’s Brent Pollari discusses the second half stretch of basketball season

WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - It is already getting to be that halfway point of the college basketball season, and teams are eager to keep building up their momentum to finish the season on a high note.

The Wayne State Wildcats women’s basketball team went on a five-game win streak from late November to early December. As the team prepares to face conference opponents for a second time, they’re looking to continue to improve their game along the way.

Head coach Brent Pollari joins KTIV’s Amber Salas on this week’s Coaches Corner to share more on the team’s motto this season.

Pollari says the team wants to be the best that they can be as they prepare for this second half of the season, and that they’re always looking to continue to grow and improve.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.