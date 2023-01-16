Coaches Corner: Wayne State’s Brent Pollari discusses the second half stretch of basketball season

Head coach Brent Pollari talks to his team during a timeout at their home game against Minot...
Head coach Brent Pollari talks to his team during a timeout at their home game against Minot State.(KTIV)
By Amber Salas
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - It is already getting to be that halfway point of the college basketball season, and teams are eager to keep building up their momentum to finish the season on a high note.

The Wayne State Wildcats women’s basketball team went on a five-game win streak from late November to early December. As the team prepares to face conference opponents for a second time, they’re looking to continue to improve their game along the way.

Head coach Brent Pollari joins KTIV’s Amber Salas on this week’s Coaches Corner to share more on the team’s motto this season.

Pollari says the team wants to be the best that they can be as they prepare for this second half of the season, and that they’re always looking to continue to grow and improve.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austyn Self is accused in the shooting death of a woman Saturday night at 3319 Nebraska Street.
Update: Sioux City Police release victim’s name in last night’s shooting death
Sioux City Fire Rescue officers clean up the scene of the crash on Military Rd.
2 drivers in hospital after head-on collision on Military Rd.
25-year-old Francisco Tapia of Remsen, Iowa was arrested for a Sioux City stabbing incident.
Update: Suspect arrested after early morning Sioux City stabbing that left one man with life-threatening injuries
Sioux City Community Schools Logo
Former Sioux City Schools Superintendent Dr. Gausman suing school district, board members
Two dead after northwest Iowa house fire

Latest News

The Musketeers salute their fans after falling 2-1 to the Fargo Force on Saturday night
Musketeers fight back in third period before falling to Fargo in a 2-1 battle
The Morningside men huddle up before tipping off against Doane
Morningside men and women put a hault on the Doane Tigers
The West Lyon Wildcats hype each other up before their game against Rock Valley.
SportsFource Extra: A Showdown on Friday the 13th
Jaxon Hennies gets a high five after burying a three near the end of the first quarter in the...
DV boys stay undefeated, Wolverine girls top stars, Black Raiders hang on against Bulldogs