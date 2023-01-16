Minor injuries reported in Floyd Boulevard Crash

Minor injuries after crash on Floyd Boulevard and Outer Drive in Sioux City
Minor injuries after crash on Floyd Boulevard and Outer Drive in Sioux City(KTIV)
By Clayton Anderson
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police responded to a three-vehicle crash around 8:30 p.m. tonight on the intersection of Floyd Boulevard and Outer Drive.

Police said their were no major injuries and one pregnant woman was transported to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

Partial traffic was shut down for period of time on Floyd Boulevard turning on to Outer Drive.

