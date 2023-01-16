Northwest Iowa law makers respond To Condition Of State speech

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Governor Kim Reynolds speech to lawmakers heavily focused on a school choice voucher bill, something that is already making its way through senate subcommittees.

It is a bill that is a top priority for Reynolds, but is expected to get heavy traction.

“I’m getting emails and, and some phone calls that are both ways. Most parents seem to be in favor, I’ve had quite a few educators that seem rather fearful that the option or some choices are going to be very detrimental to the public schools, I think that the track record of school choice around the country and even outside of the country has been positive.” Sen Kevin Alons, (R) Salix said.

Rep. John Wills, (R) Salix who serves as speaker Pro Tempore for the Iowa House of Representatives says he believes Governor Reynold’s speech was great and the legislature can be productive in getting bills passed.

“I thought her address was excellent was probably one of the best speeches that I’ve heard or presented the Iowa House to the legislature. And she has a lot of good initiatives. And she’s really starting to come out with some great and some great ideas,” Wills said.

Rep. J.D. Scholten,(D), Sioux City, the lone Democrat representing the House from Northwest Iowa says he does not believe the school choice bill was something that was important to Iowans, but does side with the Governor on Fentanyl abuse reform.

“The reality is, is that this is an out of state special interest group that’s come in and promised a lot of things and they want this to get passed, It’s not an Iowa thing,” Scholten said. “When I graduated high school here in Sioux City, we were first in the nation in education, now we’re nowhere near that, and part of the big issue is, we’re 40th in funding per student.”

