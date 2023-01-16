Power restored in Norfolk, NE.

UPDATE:

NORFOLK, NE (KTIV) - Power has been restored to residents in Norfolk, NE.

Power is now restored to NORFOLK — NPPD Stormcenter (@NPPDstormcenter) January 16, 2023

PREVIOUS:

NORFOLK, NE (KTIV) - Some residents in Norfolk, Ne. are without power this afternoon. Shortly after 1p.m. Monday afternoon, an outage impacting 1,046 customers was reported by the Nebraska Public Power District.

Outage in NORFOLK affecting 1046 customers — NPPD Stormcenter (@NPPDstormcenter) January 16, 2023

NPPD is aware of the situation and will have repair crews sent to the area when available.

