Power restored in Norfolk, NE.

Power Outage in Norfolk
By Brandon Martin
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
UPDATE:

NORFOLK, NE (KTIV) - Power has been restored to residents in Norfolk, NE.

PREVIOUS:

NORFOLK, NE (KTIV) - Some residents in Norfolk, Ne. are without power this afternoon. Shortly after 1p.m. Monday afternoon, an outage impacting 1,046 customers was reported by the Nebraska Public Power District.

NPPD is aware of the situation and will have repair crews sent to the area when available.

