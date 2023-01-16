Siouxland Humane Society now selling gourmet double chocolate caramel apples

Freshly made gourmet double chocolate caramel apples from the Humane Society's fundraiser in 2022.(KTIV)
By Nick Reis
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - If you’re looking for a good Valentine’s Day gift or just have a sweet tooth, then the Siouxland Humane Society has the perfect fundraiser for you.

The Humane Society is selling their famous gourmet double chocolate caramel apples from now until Feb. 7th. It’s their biggest fundraiser of the year, and one they’ve been holding it for over 15 years.

The apples are $20 each and will be ready just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The money raised plays a big role in the Humane Society’s day-to-day operations.

”A lot of people think that we receive outside funding, state funding, federal, and we don’t.” said Missie Fischer, Director of Development for the Siouxland Humane Society. “So, we totally operate on private donations and fundraisers such as this.”

The apples are made entirely by Humane Society staff and volunteers at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church over a five-day period from Feb. 5th to the 9th.

This year, they’re planning on making 8,000 apples, although they’ve sold 14,000 in the past. Like most other years, they’re anticipating they’ll sell out.

It takes a lot of work to make all the apples in such a short time, and the Humane Society is actively looking for volunteers to help with the process.

”We make them all in about 4 and a half days,” said Fischer. “So, we start at 8:30 in the morning, and we go until 9:00 at night. And there’s various shifts available. So, anyone that’s got a few extra hours, give us a call and help us make them.”

Anyone interested in volunteering can call Kelly at the Humane Society at (712) 252-2614 ext. 13.

If you want to buy some apples, you can place an order through the Humane Society’s website or Facebook, or you can go to the shelter and order them there.

