Some precipitation to kick off the week

Future track Snowfall
Future track Snowfall(KTIV)
By Nick Reis
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:38 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Monday Siouxland! We’re kicking off our week on a rainy note, with showers across the viewing area this Monday. Those could potentially become freezing rain and flurries later on in the evening, particularly in the northeastern parts of the region. Highs are expected to be in the mid-to-upper 30s. We will also see some gusty winds coming from the northwest at around 10-20 mph, with gusts reaching up to 30 mph.

The rain will mostly clear up by the time we get to the evening, making way for a mostly cloudy Monday night. Lows are expected to drop to the high 20s and low 30s. We will continue to see some breezy winds, now coming from the west-northwest at around 10-20 mph with gusts reaching 30 mph.

The clouds will stick around for a mostly cloudy Tuesday. Highs should reach the mid 30s, and we’ll continue to see some fairly strong winds coming from the northwest at around 10-15 mph, with gusts reaching 25 mph.

It’ll continue to be mostly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows expected to dip to the low-to-mod 20s. The wind will have calmed down a bit though, now coming from the north-northwest at 5-10 mph.

We could see some snow make its way into the area on Wednesday. We’re expecting around 2 inches here in Sioux City, with higher totals projected out to the west. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with highs reaching the low 30s. The winds will have picked up a bit as well, coming in from the northeast at around 5-15 mph, with gusts reaching 20 mph.

We’ll likely continue to see that snow and cloudy skies continue into Wednesday night, with lows in the low 20s. After that, we’ll clear out the precipitation and have a few milder winter days before a cold front this weekend drops us back to below freezing temperatures. Be sure to stay tuned to KTIV News 4 and the Storm Team 4 Weather App for additional details and updates!

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austyn Self is accused in the shooting death of a woman Saturday night at 3319 Nebraska Street.
Update: Sioux City Police release victim’s name in last night’s shooting death
Sioux City Fire Rescue officers clean up the scene of the crash on Military Rd.
2 drivers in hospital after head-on collision on Military Rd.
Minor injuries after crash on Floyd Boulevard and Outer Drive in Sioux City
Minor injuries reported in Floyd Boulevard Crash
Devin Willock was killed in a car crash in Athens, Georgia on Sunday.
Georgia football player, recruiting staffer die in car crash
25-year-old Francisco Tapia of Remsen, Iowa was arrested for a Sioux City stabbing incident.
Update: Suspect arrested after early morning Sioux City stabbing that left one man with life-threatening injuries

Latest News

Sunday night's forecast with Storm Team 4's Lexie Merley
Sunday night's forecast with Storm Team 4's Lexie Merley
Storm Team 4 Future Track
Showers headed for Siouxland
Future Track
Saturday night's forecast with Storm Team 4's Lexie Merley
Storm Team 4 Future Track
A warm weekend could end with showers for Siouxland