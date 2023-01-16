Some precipitation to kick off the week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Monday Siouxland! We’re kicking off our week on a rainy note, with showers across the viewing area this Monday. Those could potentially become freezing rain and flurries later on in the evening, particularly in the northeastern parts of the region. Highs are expected to be in the mid-to-upper 30s. We will also see some gusty winds coming from the northwest at around 10-20 mph, with gusts reaching up to 30 mph.

The rain will mostly clear up by the time we get to the evening, making way for a mostly cloudy Monday night. Lows are expected to drop to the high 20s and low 30s. We will continue to see some breezy winds, now coming from the west-northwest at around 10-20 mph with gusts reaching 30 mph.

The clouds will stick around for a mostly cloudy Tuesday. Highs should reach the mid 30s, and we’ll continue to see some fairly strong winds coming from the northwest at around 10-15 mph, with gusts reaching 25 mph.

It’ll continue to be mostly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows expected to dip to the low-to-mod 20s. The wind will have calmed down a bit though, now coming from the north-northwest at 5-10 mph.

We could see some snow make its way into the area on Wednesday. We’re expecting around 2 inches here in Sioux City, with higher totals projected out to the west. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with highs reaching the low 30s. The winds will have picked up a bit as well, coming in from the northeast at around 5-15 mph, with gusts reaching 20 mph.

We’ll likely continue to see that snow and cloudy skies continue into Wednesday night, with lows in the low 20s. After that, we’ll clear out the precipitation and have a few milder winter days before a cold front this weekend drops us back to below freezing temperatures. Be sure to stay tuned to KTIV News 4 and the Storm Team 4 Weather App for additional details and updates!

