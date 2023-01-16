Winter Storm Watch issued for Wednesday as a snowstorm will be moving in

**Winter Storm Watch for central and southern Siouxland from Wednesday morning through early Thursday morning**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a dreary Monday as fog, drizzle, and rain showers dominated the region with afternoon temperatures helping us out by staying at the freezing mark or warmer.

Those temperatures will fall off some tonight so we’ll have to watch for the potential of some slick spots developing on wet roads across the region.

Some drizzle and fog could continue into tonight as well and northern Siouxland will have the best chance of even seeing some snow showers with lows in the upper 20s and a steady northwesterly wind.

Tuesday will stay a bit on the breezy side with mostly cloudy skies continuing with highs in the low to mid 30s.

Our attention will then be turning to a snow storm poised to move into Siouxland during the day on Wednesday.

Several inches of snow is looking likely and a Winter Storm Watch has been posted for much of central and southern Siouxland, including Sioux City, where some of the heaviest of snow may end up falling.

There’s a chance that some areas will pick up over 6 inches of snow out of this system.

The snow will become more steady as the day goes along on Wednesday with highs in the low 30s and a northeast wind increasing to 10 to 20 miles per hour.

The snow looks like it will continue into Wednesday night and then taper off as we get into Thursday morning with highs on Thursday looking cooler in the mid 20s.

Friday should be a quieter day with highs in the mid 20s.

I’ll be taking a closer look at our next snow system tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

