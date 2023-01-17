CDC data: New COVID variant is dominant in the US, but not so much in Siouxland regions

Covid Omicron Variant XBB.1.5
Covid Omicron Variant XBB.1.5(MGN, Alexey Solodovnikov / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Claire Bradshaw
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A new year means a new COVID variant. The more viruses replicate and spread, the more they mutate, causing a new variant.

In Omicron’s case, 17 variants. The World Health Organization says XBB.1.5 is the most transmissible yet. It accounts for 43% of overall COVID cases in the United States in the week ending last Friday, a good portion being in the northeast and south.

But one doctor says this doesn’t mean Siouxlanders need to panic.

”It is going to seem similar to the other ones. It actually is a little more contagious than the original omicron, but the original omicron was super contagious also. So you aren’t going to notice on a personal level, but we might see a few more COVID cases, a little uptick than we have in the past,” said Dr. David Ensz with MercyOne South Sioux City Family Medicine.

Dr. Ensz says while it is more contagious, it doesn’t seem to be causing severe disease as past variants have. Meaning, he hasn’t seen as many people admitted to the hospital because of it.

CDC data for the region including Iowa and Nebraska shows nearly 9% of cases are XBB.1.5. The region including South Dakota is higher, with 15% of cases.

If you think you have the new variant, it should still show a positive when tested.

”It still should show up on these tests. Unless there is a huge change in the COVID virus, it is going to show up on the test,” said Dr. Ensz.

Dr. Ensz says antiviral treatments like Paxlovid seem to be effective against the variant. Current vaccines are also showing protection. Experts say that even if vaccines are proven to not hold up well against infection, they will still likely protect against severe illness. The FDA issued a statement at the start of the year saying Evusheld, a preventative monoclonal antibody treatment, does not appear to be effective against XBB.1.5.

