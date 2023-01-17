Congressman Randy Feenstra tours TransAgra in Storm Lake, IA

TransAgra in Storm Lake, Iowa
TransAgra in Storm Lake, Iowa(KTIV)
By Acacia Phillips
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - As work continues behind the scenes to write the new federal Farm Bill, lawmakers are listening to producers to find out what they want in the bill.

Monday, Republican Congressman Randy Feenstra toured TransAgra in Storm Lake, Iowa.

The company works within culture bacteria discovery to help improve animal stock and crops.

TransAgra started in the 1960s and was originally named Ferma-Gro. A new owner bought the company in the 1980s after the company was renamed TransAgra.

Now, their products are shipped all around the world.

Throughout the company’s history, it has been able to stay right here in Iowa.

“You think of agriculture. Our agriculture, when it’s successful, our main streets are successful, our hospitals are successful, our schools,” said Congressman Randy Feenstra. “That’s why it’s so important in rural Iowa. Our producers are so important to what we do economically.”

On tours, like this one, Feenstra says he’s able to connect with farmers and companies that work closely within agriculture.

These connections allow Feenstra to have a better understanding of what needs to be addressed in the next Farm Bill.

“It’s important for me to be here to understand what’s happening and how I can advocate and make a difference,” said Feenstra. “We have the farm bill coming up and a lot of these things can also be put into the farm bill coming up this year. We do the farm bill once every 5 years and here’s an opportunity that we can do something very significant in the farm bill to help companies like this.”

Feenstra wrapped up his day touring at Positech in Laurens, Iowa.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austyn Self is accused in the shooting death of a woman Saturday night at 3319 Nebraska Street.
Update: Sioux City Police release victim’s name in last night’s shooting death
Sioux City Fire Rescue officers clean up the scene of the crash on Military Rd.
2 drivers in hospital after head-on collision on Military Rd.
Minor injuries after crash on Floyd Boulevard and Outer Drive in Sioux City
Minor injuries reported in Floyd Boulevard Crash
Devin Willock was killed in a car crash in Athens, Georgia on Sunday.
Georgia football player, recruiting staffer die in car crash
25-year-old Francisco Tapia of Remsen, Iowa was arrested for a Sioux City stabbing incident.
Update: Suspect arrested after early morning Sioux City stabbing that left one man with life-threatening injuries

Latest News

Big Brothers Big Sisters hoping to clear backlog
Big Brothers Big Sisters say they have a two to three year backlog for some kids.
Big Brothers Big Sisters looks to end years long backlog with community event
Power Outage in Norfolk
Power restored in Norfolk, NE.
Nick Forecast 1/16
Nick Forecast 1/16