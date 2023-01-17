Congressman Randy Feenstra tours TransAgra in Storm Lake, IA

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - As work continues behind the scenes to write the new federal Farm Bill, lawmakers are listening to producers to find out what they want in the bill.

Monday, Republican Congressman Randy Feenstra toured TransAgra in Storm Lake, Iowa.

The company works within culture bacteria discovery to help improve animal stock and crops.

TransAgra started in the 1960s and was originally named Ferma-Gro. A new owner bought the company in the 1980s after the company was renamed TransAgra.

Now, their products are shipped all around the world.

Throughout the company’s history, it has been able to stay right here in Iowa.

“You think of agriculture. Our agriculture, when it’s successful, our main streets are successful, our hospitals are successful, our schools,” said Congressman Randy Feenstra. “That’s why it’s so important in rural Iowa. Our producers are so important to what we do economically.”

On tours, like this one, Feenstra says he’s able to connect with farmers and companies that work closely within agriculture.

These connections allow Feenstra to have a better understanding of what needs to be addressed in the next Farm Bill.

“It’s important for me to be here to understand what’s happening and how I can advocate and make a difference,” said Feenstra. “We have the farm bill coming up and a lot of these things can also be put into the farm bill coming up this year. We do the farm bill once every 5 years and here’s an opportunity that we can do something very significant in the farm bill to help companies like this.”

Feenstra wrapped up his day touring at Positech in Laurens, Iowa.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.