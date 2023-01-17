Forecasting for a nice Tuesday, but Wednesday we have a chance to see some heavy snow fall.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Tuesday, Siouxland. We are starting off with temperatures in the 20s and 30s and wind out of the northwest up to 10 to 20 miles per hour. Because of the breezy conditions, we have wind chills in the teens this morning across much of the region. On top of this, we have cloudy conditions across the region. Also, roads in northern Siouxland are partially covered, so use caution when heading out the door.

Today will be a normal January day with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s across the region and wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour out of the northwest, so we will see wind chills in the teens and low 20s throughout the day. We will also see mostly cloudy skies, with a chance to see some sunshine later in the day if clouds start to break up.

Tonight, lows will fall into the 20s across all of Siouxland, with our winds calming down as they come from the northwest between 5 and 10 miles per hour. We will also continue to see mostly cloudy skies throughout the night, with the chance to see some snow showers start to develop in western Siouxland.

Wednesday is when we will see a strong winter storm move into the region. Wednesday’s temperatures will be at or below 32 degrees, with a wind speed of 10 to 15 miles per hour. The first part of our Wednesday won’t be too bad, but then around noon we will see the winter storm start to impact much of Siouxland with heavy to moderate snowfall.

Because of this, we have a Winter Storm Watch in effect for all of Siouxland from Wednesday morning until Thursday morning. We also have Holt County under a Winter Storm Warning going in effect from 12:00 a.m. Wednesday until Thursday morning. We are expecting a Winter Storm Warning to go into effect for all of Siouxland Wednesday into Thursday morning.

With all that being said, we are forecasting 6 to 11 inches for much of Siouxland, with northern Siouxland getting 3 to 7 inches. The snowfall potential may change, so stay with Storm Team 4 for the latest. Just get ready for some heavy snowfall.

All the latest details will be in the attached video and on News 4 at Noon!

