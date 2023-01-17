Greta Thunberg detained in Germany

Climate activist Greta Thunberg stands between Keyenberg and Lützerath under police guard on...
Climate activist Greta Thunberg stands between Keyenberg and Lützerath under police guard on the edge of the open pit mine and dances in Erkelenz, Germany, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. The energy company RWE wants to excavate the coal lying under Luetzerath, for this purpose, the hamlet on the territory of the city of Erkelenz at the opencast lignite mine Garzweiler II is to be demolished.(Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Climate activist Greta Thunberg has been detained by German police Tuesday at a protest over the expansion of a coal mine in the western village of Lützerath, CNN affiliate N-TV reports.

Thunberg has been part of protests against the destruction of Luetzerath to expand the coal mine.

The 20-year-old Swedish activist began her environmental protests in her teens to draw attention to the climate crisis.

In 2019, as a 16-year-old, she delivered a speech to a United Nations summit on the climate.

Copyright 2023 Gray News staff. All rights reserved.

