Meis triple sends Heelan over East in battle atop MRAC

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:25 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - In one of the biggest basketball games of the season in the metro 4th ranked Bishop Heelan travelled across Sioux City to East high school to take on the 11th ranked Black Raiders.

In a game everyone knew would be close East jumped out to an early double-digit lead. Heelan would bounce back getting the game back to within ten, and then 6.

With 3 minutes left the Crusaders tied the ball game up when Kenley Meis drove to the hoop and picked up the points and the foul to make the score 61 all.

Shortly after Maddie Demke on a fast break took the ball to the rack and finished a floater to put Heelan up by two. Free throws would put East back in the lead by one. But it was again Demke who came through with another floater put Heelan back in front.

After a foul and two made free throws from Alex Flattery, the Black Raiders were once again ahead by a single point. With around 30 seconds left in regulation Brooklyn Stanley put up a shot and missed, but Stanley followed her shot grabbed the rebound and kicked it out to Kenley Meis, and Meis hit a 3-point bucket to put Heelan up by 2.

The Black Raiders had one final chance but that was stopped by a Brooklyn Stanley blocked shot on the attempt sending Heelan into the win column after a hard-fought game the final score 69-67.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austyn Self is accused in the shooting death of a woman Saturday night at 3319 Nebraska Street.
Update: Sioux City Police release victim’s name in last night’s shooting death
Sioux City Fire Rescue officers clean up the scene of the crash on Military Rd.
2 drivers in hospital after head-on collision on Military Rd.
Minor injuries after crash on Floyd Boulevard and Outer Drive in Sioux City
Minor injuries reported in Floyd Boulevard Crash
Devin Willock was killed in a car crash in Athens, Georgia on Sunday.
Georgia football player, recruiting staffer die in car crash
25-year-old Francisco Tapia of Remsen, Iowa was arrested for a Sioux City stabbing incident.
Update: Suspect arrested after early morning Sioux City stabbing that left one man with life-threatening injuries

Latest News

SF Extra Rewind
SportsFource Rewind: first edition of 2023
Head coach Brent Pollari talks to his team during a timeout at their home game against Minot...
Coaches Corner: Wayne State’s Brent Pollari discusses the second half stretch of basketball season
The Musketeers salute their fans after falling 2-1 to the Fargo Force on Saturday night
Musketeers fight back in third period before falling to Fargo in a 2-1 battle
The Morningside men huddle up before tipping off against Doane
Morningside men and women put a hault on the Doane Tigers