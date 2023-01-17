Meis triple sends Heelan over East in battle atop MRAC

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - In one of the biggest basketball games of the season in the metro 4th ranked Bishop Heelan travelled across Sioux City to East high school to take on the 11th ranked Black Raiders.

In a game everyone knew would be close East jumped out to an early double-digit lead. Heelan would bounce back getting the game back to within ten, and then 6.

With 3 minutes left the Crusaders tied the ball game up when Kenley Meis drove to the hoop and picked up the points and the foul to make the score 61 all.

Shortly after Maddie Demke on a fast break took the ball to the rack and finished a floater to put Heelan up by two. Free throws would put East back in the lead by one. But it was again Demke who came through with another floater put Heelan back in front.

After a foul and two made free throws from Alex Flattery, the Black Raiders were once again ahead by a single point. With around 30 seconds left in regulation Brooklyn Stanley put up a shot and missed, but Stanley followed her shot grabbed the rebound and kicked it out to Kenley Meis, and Meis hit a 3-point bucket to put Heelan up by 2.

The Black Raiders had one final chance but that was stopped by a Brooklyn Stanley blocked shot on the attempt sending Heelan into the win column after a hard-fought game the final score 69-67.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.