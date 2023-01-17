Multi-million construction project in Okoboji is set to start this Spring

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Iowa DOT has awarded a multi-million dollar construction project on Highway 71 through the Iowa Great Lakes.

The $19.6M project will happen in four phases over the next two years.

The work will repave Highway 71 from Okoboji Grove Road through Okoboji View Ave. Work will also extend the 3-lane section to the south of Lake Street, and improve sidewalks.

The entire construction will happen during the spring and fall seasons in 2023 to 2024.

No construction will take place between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Community members in the lakes area told the DOT it is important to allow businesses to stay open during the summer season.

“It was stressed to us, and we recognize the importance of that Memorial Day to Labor Day to the businesses. There are businesses up there that are seasonal that don’t operate outside that time frame, so we were sensitive to that and tried to design a project around that time frame,” said Dakin Schultz, the Transportation Planner at Iowa DOT.

“So, some of the additional features that folks can see on there is an interactive map so if they are concerned about a specific area, they are able to go to the interactive map and see when construction will happen in the at a particular area,” said Schultz.

The first phase of the project is set to begin in mid-March, and conclude before Memorial Day weekend.

The Iowa DOT has a detailed list of the project, as well as, a way to sign up to get notifications about changes in the traffic patterns during construction. For more information about this project or to sign up for the notifications, click here.

