November 2022: ′s Rotary Club Student of the Month: Destiny Adams

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Destiny Adams has been named the November 2022 Rotary Club Student of the Month from East High School.

Adams has a 4.08 GPA and ranks thirteenth in his class. He served as Boys State Governor, was on the Homecoming Court, and is on the Gold Honor Role. He is active in football, track and field, National Honor Society and Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and he participated in a church mission trip.

