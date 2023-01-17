Plymouth County Supervisors approve pay increase

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Plymouth County Supervisors approved pay raises for county elected officials. But, board members voted to give themselves less money than was suggested by a compensation board. Supervisors voted 4-1 to increase the board’s pay by 4.5% and to raise the pay of all other county elected officials by 6.5%.

A compensation board originally suggested a 9% pay increase for county elected officials, and an 8% increase for supervisors

“We have a tremendous staff in our county, we’ve got great people working for us, we have, but we have very good benefits, and our utmost concern is the budget.” Said Craig Anderson, Plymouth County Supervisor

Some county board members wanted the pay increase for other county elected officials-- not supervisors-- to be 7%, which was closer to the compensation board’s recommendation. They settled on 6.5 %.

This was argued as more “fiscally responsible”.

“My thought was that 7% would be a fair number, it backs it off just a little bit, I would rather see that extra money go to our lower paid employees than to go to our higher paid employees, because the dollar amount is totally different.” Said Mike Van Otterloo, Plymouth County Supervisor

Next week, supervisors will decide pay increases for all non-elected county employees.

