Plymouth County Supervisors approve pay increase

Plymouth Co Supervisor vote to raise Pay
Plymouth Co Supervisor vote to raise Pay(KTIV)
By Clayton Anderson
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Plymouth County Supervisors approved pay raises for county elected officials. But, board members voted to give themselves less money than was suggested by a compensation board. Supervisors voted 4-1 to increase the board’s pay by 4.5% and to raise the pay of all other county elected officials by 6.5%.

A compensation board originally suggested a 9% pay increase for county elected officials, and an 8% increase for supervisors

“We have a tremendous staff in our county, we’ve got great people working for us, we have, but we have very good benefits, and our utmost concern is the budget.” Said Craig Anderson, Plymouth County Supervisor

Some county board members wanted the pay increase for other county elected officials-- not supervisors-- to be 7%, which was closer to the compensation board’s recommendation. They settled on 6.5 %.

This was argued as more “fiscally responsible”.

“My thought was that 7% would be a fair number, it backs it off just a little bit, I would rather see that extra money go to our lower paid employees than to go to our higher paid employees, because the dollar amount is totally different.” Said Mike Van Otterloo, Plymouth County Supervisor

Next week, supervisors will decide pay increases for all non-elected county employees.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austyn Self is accused in the shooting death of a woman Saturday night at 3319 Nebraska Street.
Update: Sioux City Police release victim’s name in last night’s shooting death
Winter Storm Watch
Winter Storm Watch issued for Wednesday as a snowstorm will be moving in
Minor injuries after crash on Floyd Boulevard and Outer Drive in Sioux City
Minor injuries reported in Floyd Boulevard Crash
Kailey Olson of Sioux City faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a...
Sioux City woman pleads guilty to distributing methamphetamine
Neighbors say the rampage destroyed the man's own home, neighbors’ yards, cars and anything...
Angry husband repeatedly rams dump truck into home, wife says

Latest News

Winter Storm Warning
Winter storm moves in Wednesday with a Winter Storm Warning for all of Siouxland
Multi-million construction project in Okoboji is set to start this Spring
SIOUXLAND COVID VARIANT
SIOUXLAND COVID VARIANT
Map of 4 phase construction plan
Multi-million construction project in Okoboji is set to start this Spring