Sioux City woman pleads guilty to distributing methamphetamine

Kailey Olson of Sioux City faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a possible maximum sentence of life(MGN)
By Brandon Martin
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City woman has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in the Sioux City area.

On Jan 12, Kailey Olson, 30, from Sioux City pled guilty in federal court in Sioux City, to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

At the plea hearing, Olson admitted that from Dec. 2020 through April 2021, she and others distributed more than 12 kilograms of methamphetamine in the Sioux City area.

According to police, Olson was an interstate transporter of substantial quantities of methamphetamine and cash in a Texas-based methamphetamine distribution conspiracy. Police say Olsen brought methamphetamine from Texas to Iowa and bulk transport of money to Texas in payment for the drugs.

Sentencing before United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand will be set after a pre-sentence report is prepared. Olson remains in custody of the United States Marshal pending sentencing.

Olson faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years imprisonment and a possible maximum sentence of life, a $10M fine, and at least five years of supervised release following any imprisonment.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

