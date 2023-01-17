Snow Emergencies declared in multiple Siouxland cities

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With snow fall potentials on Wednesday, several cities in the Siouxland area have already declared snow emergencies. It is prohibited to blow, push, shovel snow from sidewalks or driveways out into the city streets.

As more snow emergencies are declared, check this page for more information.

Storm Lake, IA: The City of Storm Lake is declaring a snow emergency effective Jan. 18, at 10:00 PM through Jan. 21 at 6:00 AM.

During a Snow Emergency, parking is not allowed on streets in residential areas between the hours of 10:00PM and 6:00AM. Parking is not allowed on streets in the Central Business District between the hours of 2:00 AM and 6:00 AM. Parking is not allowed in downtown public parking lots designated as Lot B and Lot D. Overnight parking in downtown public parking lots A and C is allowed during a snow emergency.

Vehicles found to be in violation of the City’s snow policy may be ticketed and/or towed.

Norfolk, NE:

The City of Norfolk has declared a Snow Emergency effective at 12:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 18 until further notice.

No parking is allowed at all on cul-de-sacs and emergency snow routes. On residential streets, parking is allowed only on the even side of the street; however, it is strongly encouraged that citizens park off of the street if possible.

In a snow emergency, citations will be issued to those who have their vehicles parked on the odd side of the street and on cul-de-sacs. Cars parked on Emergency Snow Routes will be towed.

South Sioux City, NE:

Parking is prohibited on the designated Snow emergency routes. These routes are permanently marked with signage. Vehicles may be towed if parked, stalled, or stuck, on one of the routes.

During the Snow Emergency period, all non-emergency route streets will utilize the alternate parking requirement. Parking will be allowed only on the even sides of the streets, on even calendar days.

Dakota City, NE:

Dakota City has issued a Snow Emergency for Dakota City at 6:00 a.m. on Wed., Jan. 18th until Fri., Jan. 20th at 6:00 a.m.

During a snow emergency means all parked vehicles must be moved off Snow Emergency Routes for plowing.

Emergency Routes are as follows:

Broadway/IBP Avenue from Highway 77 to 164th Street Locust Street from 9th Street to 20th Street Myrtle Street from 10th Street to 20th Street Walnut Street from 14th Street to 21st Street Willow Street from 16th Street to Dodge Street 20th Street from Pine Street to Willow Street 16th Street from Pine Street to Willow Street South 21st Street from Broadway to Willow Street North 23rd Street (Dakota Crossings) Linden Circle (Dakota Crossings)

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.