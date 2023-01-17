SportsFource Rewind: first edition of 2023

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Well a new week is upon us with more great highlights coming our way in this week let’s take a moment and look back at some of the top plays from last week in our SportsFource Rewind.

Start off with Manny Paul off the hardwood and into your living room with the slam for South Sioux. South Central Calhoun’s Kylee Schleisman driving and dishing to Riley batta for the bucket in the Titans victory over Alta-Aurelia.

Keep it going in Sioux Center beautiful kick out to Cael Van Beek for the corner three Warriors get the highlight and the win over George Little Rock. In Hull Ashtyn Kelderman hits the step back triple, but its Sibley-Ocheyedan who picks up the win in this one.

All about patience here Evan Janzen receives the ball and waits, before giving to Tylar Lutgen for the deuce in SBL’s victory. Two highlights in one look at Cole Ritchie with the board and the slick dish to Preston Dobbs who picks up the and1 bucket in the Black Raider win.

At Heelan Maddie Demke turns on the jets to get past her opponent and floats the ball up and in for the score. Boys side, Quinn Olsons weaving in and out of traffic like he is playing Need for Speed, gets to the rack and brings it around town before finishing for two in the Crusader victory, and that’s your SportsFource Rewind.

