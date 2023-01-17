SportsFource Rewind: first edition of 2023

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Well a new week is upon us with more great highlights coming our way in this week let’s take a moment and look back at some of the top plays from last week in our SportsFource Rewind.

Start off with Manny Paul off the hardwood and into your living room with the slam for South Sioux. South Central Calhoun’s Kylee Schleisman driving and dishing to Riley batta for the bucket in the Titans victory over Alta-Aurelia.

Keep it going in Sioux Center beautiful kick out to Cael Van Beek for the corner three Warriors get the highlight and the win over George Little Rock. In Hull Ashtyn Kelderman hits the step back triple, but its Sibley-Ocheyedan who picks up the win in this one.

All about patience here Evan Janzen receives the ball and waits, before giving to Tylar Lutgen for the deuce in SBL’s victory. Two highlights in one look at Cole Ritchie with the board and the slick dish to Preston Dobbs who picks up the and1 bucket in the Black Raider win.

At Heelan Maddie Demke turns on the jets to get past her opponent and floats the ball up and in for the score. Boys side, Quinn Olsons weaving in and out of traffic like he is playing Need for Speed, gets to the rack and brings it around town before finishing for two in the Crusader victory, and that’s your SportsFource Rewind.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austyn Self is accused in the shooting death of a woman Saturday night at 3319 Nebraska Street.
Update: Sioux City Police release victim’s name in last night’s shooting death
Sioux City Fire Rescue officers clean up the scene of the crash on Military Rd.
2 drivers in hospital after head-on collision on Military Rd.
Minor injuries after crash on Floyd Boulevard and Outer Drive in Sioux City
Minor injuries reported in Floyd Boulevard Crash
Devin Willock was killed in a car crash in Athens, Georgia on Sunday.
Georgia football player, recruiting staffer die in car crash
25-year-old Francisco Tapia of Remsen, Iowa was arrested for a Sioux City stabbing incident.
Update: Suspect arrested after early morning Sioux City stabbing that left one man with life-threatening injuries

Latest News

Bishop Heelan celebrates after Brooklyn Stanley's block seals the victory for the Crusaders...
Meis triple sends Heelan over East in battle atop MRAC
Head coach Brent Pollari talks to his team during a timeout at their home game against Minot...
Coaches Corner: Wayne State’s Brent Pollari discusses the second half stretch of basketball season
The Musketeers salute their fans after falling 2-1 to the Fargo Force on Saturday night
Musketeers fight back in third period before falling to Fargo in a 2-1 battle
The Morningside men huddle up before tipping off against Doane
Morningside men and women put a hault on the Doane Tigers