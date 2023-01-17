Winter storm moves in Wednesday with a Winter Storm Warning for all of Siouxland

**Winter Storm Warning for all of Siouxland from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Today was the calm before the storm as we got to see a little sun return with highs a bit above average in the low 30s.

Our storm system we’ve been talking about will be getting closer during the nighttime hours with a bit of light snow beginning to fall in far western Siouxland toward very early Wednesday morning with lows in the low 20s.

The snow will then be spreading through the KTIV viewing area during the day on Wednesday and a northeast wind will be coming up as we could eventually see gusts near 30 miles per hour with highs in the upper 20s to near 30.

The snow will likely start to move into Sioux City toward the noon hour with the snow then becoming heavier and more widespread throughout the afternoon.

Some of the heaviest snow may fall from late Wednesday afternoon into early Wednesday night and the snow rates could be in the 1-2 inch per hour range.

A lighter snow will then continue Wednesday night before coming to an end Thursday morning.

All of Siouxland is in a Winter Storm Warning for this upcoming system beginning Wednesday morning and running through Thursday morning.

It’s looking like a widespread 7-to-11-inch snowfall is looking likely in central Siouxland.

Far northern and eastern Siouxland may see a bit less in the 5-to-8-inch range.

Some of the heaviest totals could end up being in southwestern Siouxland where pockets of more than a foot of snow could end up falling.

Things will be quieting down by Thursday afternoon, but it will stay cool with highs in the mid 20s and it will be feeling cooler with a northwest wind at 15 to 25 miles per hour.

Friday will be partly sunny with highs in the lower 20s.

