Bond set for man charged with attempted murder in Sioux City

25-year-old Francisco Tapia of Remsen, Iowa was arrested for a Sioux City stabbing incident.
25-year-old Francisco Tapia of Remsen, Iowa was arrested for a Sioux City stabbing incident.(Woodbury County, Iowa Jail)
By Brandon Martin
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Bond has been set for a Remsen, IA man charged with attempted murder.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing has been set for 25-year-old Francisco J. Tapia for Jan., 25 at 9 am in Sioux City. A bond of $50,000 has been set.

Tapia faces several charges, including:

  • Attempted Murder, a Class B Felony
  • Assault while Participating in a Felony-Serious Injury, a Class C Felony
  • Willful Injury - Causing Serious Injury, a Class C Felony
  • Going Armed with Intent, a Class D Felony
  • Possession of Controlled Substance - 1st Offense, Serious Misdemeanor

The charges stem from a Jan. 14 incident where police say Tapia stabbed another man in the 2700 block of Floyd Blvd. The victim, whose name has not been released, suffered life-threatening injuries

Police say they located Tapia sleeping in a vehicle that wasn’t his in the 1500 block of 23rd Street.

This is part of an ongoing investigation and more details may be added later.

