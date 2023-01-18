Bond set for man charged with attempted murder in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Bond has been set for a Remsen, IA man charged with attempted murder.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing has been set for 25-year-old Francisco J. Tapia for Jan., 25 at 9 am in Sioux City. A bond of $50,000 has been set.

Tapia faces several charges, including:

Attempted Murder, a Class B Felony

Assault while Participating in a Felony-Serious Injury, a Class C Felony

Willful Injury - Causing Serious Injury, a Class C Felony

Going Armed with Intent, a Class D Felony

Possession of Controlled Substance - 1st Offense, Serious Misdemeanor

The charges stem from a Jan. 14 incident where police say Tapia stabbed another man in the 2700 block of Floyd Blvd. The victim, whose name has not been released, suffered life-threatening injuries

Police say they located Tapia sleeping in a vehicle that wasn’t his in the 1500 block of 23rd Street.

This is part of an ongoing investigation and more details may be added later.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.