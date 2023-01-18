Former KTIV, KCAU anchor Dave Nixon, Sr. has died

Former KTIV, KCAU anchor Dave Nixon, Sr. dies
By Matt Breen
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNDATED (KTIV) - Family members say former KTIV and KCAU news anchor Dave Nixon, Sr. has died. Nixon died at his home, in Emmetsburg, Iowa, Tuesday night, at the age of 83.

Nixon grew up in northeast Nebraska, before attending Brown Institute, in Minneapolis, to study broadcasting. His first job was at a radio station in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. But, Nixon returned to Siouxland to take a job with KMNS Radio. Nixon made the transition to television at KCAU-TV, where he was a part of the “Major 9 News” team. Nixon’s path briefly took him to WHO-TV in Des Moines.

In 1980, Nixon returned to Sioux City to work at KTIV most notably covering the crash of United Airlines Flight 232 at Sioux Gateway Airport on July 19th, 1989.

18-months after the crash, Nixon left KTIV to move into education starting the broadcasting program at Iowa Lakes Community College, in Emmetsburg.

He served as the president of Iowa Lakes from 1997 until 2003. Nixon then took a job as president of a Monroe County Community College in Michigan.

Funeral services are pending.

