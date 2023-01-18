Heavy snow likely into Wednesday night before coming to an end early Thursday

**Winter Storm Warning for all of Siouxland through Thursday morning**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Our snowstorm has been pushing through the Midwest and started affecting areas of southern Siouxland earlier in the day Wednesday but will continue to move into the KTIV viewing area into Wednesday night.

The heaviest snow for Sioux City is likely to occur from 6 pm through midnight when snowfall rates could be in the 1-to-2-inch per hour range.

The snow will continue for most of Wednesday night although the intensity will be lessening the closer to Thursday morning that we get.

Wednesday night lows will be in the low to mid 20s with a northerly wind blowing the snow around some at 15 to 30 miles per hour.

We continue to expect 7 to 11 inches of snow in central Siouxland and that includes the Sioux City metro area.

The heaviest snow is possible in western Siouxland where 8 to 14 inches of snow is possible.

Northeastern Siouxland looks to end with the least amounts but even that will be a very appreciable snow of 5 to 9 inches.

With those kinds of accumulations and a wind strong enough to blow some of this wet snow around, travel will be very difficult from Wednesday night into Thursday.

The snow will likely move out of Siouxland by the noon hour Thursday leaving us with a windy and cool afternoon with highs in the mid 20s.

Friday will stay mostly cloudy with highs in the low 20s.

The weekend appears to stay quiet although we’ll be a bit on the cool side with highs in the mid to upper 20s.

