How Norfolk’s bus service came crashing down, and how it may restart

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Norfolk’s bus service stopped abruptly on January 6, leaving 1,500 daily riders stranded.

The problem started when the service’s former executive director, Jeffrey Stewart, allegedly stole $740,000.

“But we’re not solving anything by going out pointing all these fingers thinking that we know what the hell is going on. When 90% of it. I don’t think you do,” said Brad Brooks, a concerned citizen.

Police believe Stewart spent the money at the casino and on airfare, among other personal payments. Transit officials told the council that the project is sustainable, and that it was the theft that put the service under, not internal factors.

“All payments that go in and out will go through the president and vice president of the board. Prior to this sad incident. The executive director did handle most of that because it’s a typical business as a general manager,” said Corrine Donahue, a senior transportation planner with the Mobility Management Team, a group of consultants brought in to help manage the crisis.

Ridership on the buses has risen over 250% since 2017, with a third of rides used for education, a third for employees and a third are elderly folks relying on the service to get around.

“So if those people are using it great, I’m off for carpooling and (all that) stuff. But maybe the people who are utilizing it who can afford it should pay more. So it can be sustainable,” said Sara Abler, a concerned citizen.

As we previously reported, the service needs $600,000 to get back up and running, which could happen within five days after funds are restored.

“I think the other really strong piece is you heard from multiple ages and groups today that this transit makes a difference in this community and knowing that and you know, having our council realize that, and our mayor is a wonderful thing to hear, you know from our board members,” said Donahue.

Stewart, the former executive director, has not been arrested. Donahue declined to comment on how thousands of dollars were stolen without the board’s knowledge.

Instead, officials say the criminal investigation will have to play out, at which time they’ll come back to the city council and give another briefing. The North Fork Area Transit service is a non-profit, operated independently of the City of Norfolk, though the city does contribute funds to the organization.

Other organizations like Tyson, Wayne State College and other private employers also contribute.

Transit officials did not formally ask the city for additional funding at the meeting Tuesday, though they left open the possibility that the city may donate additional funds to get buses moving again.

