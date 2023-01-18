Hy-Vee recalls pot roast dinners over food allergen concerns

(Gray News) – A voluntary recall was issued for two varieties of Hy-Vee pot roast meals “due to the presence of an undeclared wheat allergen.”

An ingredient used in the Hy-Vee Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinners gravy mix was not listed on the ingredients label, according to the supermarket chain.

The recalled entrees were produced between Dec. 26, 2022, and Jan. 17, 2023, and distributed to Hy-Vee’s grocery stores, Fast & Fresh locations and Dollar Fresh Markets.

UPC 0075450243772 - ($5) Beef Pot Roast Dinner with Mashed Potatoes & Corn - 11.6 oz (327 g)

UPC 0075450485394 - ($10) Beef Pot Roast Dinner with Mashed Potatoes & Carrots - 25.5 oz (723 g)

Customers can throw the meals away or return them to a Hy-Vee location for a full refund.

There have been no reports of adverse reactions, according to Hy-Vee.

Hy-Vee operates over 240 stores in eight states, including Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

